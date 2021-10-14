Geneva: The number of weekly deaths due to coronavirus, continues to see a dip globally, now withstanding at its lowest level in nearly a year, as said by the Director-General of the World Health Organization on Wednesday, quoted by a Russian news agency TASS.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Preparing For Surge of 4.5 to 5 lakh Covid Cases a Day, Says Govt; Calls October-December 'Crucial'

Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO said this at a briefing in Geneva. Gebreyesus said, "The number of reported deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline and is now at its lowest level in nearly a year."

Further, the head of the WHO said, "However, this number is still unacceptably high – almost 50 thousand cases per week, and the real number is undoubtedly even higher."

“Mortality is declining in all regions except Europe, where several countries are facing new waves of disease and death,” Gebreyesus said, stressing that mortality is highest in countries and populations that “have the least access.” to vaccines against COVID-19.

Till date, WHO has recorded 238,229,951 cases of coronavirus infection worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,859,277 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, India has administered a total of 18,987 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total infection to stand at 3, 40,20,730.

World Health Organization is the United Nation agency that is responsible for international public health.