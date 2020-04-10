New Delhi: As the governments of all countries are grappling with the health crisis, terrorist groups may see a window of opportunity to strike as the attention is elsewhere, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the United Nations Security Council in UN’s first meeting about the global pandemic. Also Read - Varun Dhawan Leaves Tiger Shroff-Kiara Advani And Others in Splits With His Post COVID-19 Quarantine Plans | Watch Video

“The engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigating the peace and security implications of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Guterres said. “To prevail against the pandemic today, we will need to work together,” he said. “That means heightened solidarity. “This is the fight of a generation — and the raison d’être (reason to be) of the United Nations itself,” he said. Also Read - 'Don’t Allow Religious Gatherings, Processions During Lockdown', MHA Directs States

“COVID19 could reverse the limited but important progress that has been made on gender equality and women’s rights. Women’s leadership and contributions must be at the heart of coronavirus resilience & recovery efforts,” Guterres added. Also Read - COVID-19: Will Government Extend Lockdown by 3 More Weeks to Flatten The Curve? Know Here

“The world faces its gravest test since the founding of this organization. We’re all struggling to absorb unfolding shock, jobs that have disappeared and businesses that have suffered; fundamental and drastic shift to our daily lives,” the Secretary-General said.

After weeks of disagreement, especially between the United States and China, the security council members gathered. The crucial meeting was seen as ‘too late’ and ‘missing in action’.