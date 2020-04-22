New Delhi: Revealing the first details about the announcement that US President Donald Trump made on Monday, Trump has said that the immigration suspension for green-card seekers would last for 60 days. “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”, the US president had tweeted. Also Read - After Getting Back to Work, Boris Johnson to Speak to Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II

The move will help unemployed American first, the US President said.

"By pausing immigration, it will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," Trump said at his daily pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

“This pause will be in effect for 60 days,” he said, adding that he would decide on any extension or changes “based on economic conditions at the time”.