New Delhi: Coronavirus may become another virus in the world community like HIV infection, and may never go away, senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official Michael J Ryan warned on Wednesday.

He also said that lifting coronavirus restrictions while the case count is still high could lead to a renewed massive transmission of the virus and another possible lockdown.

"The virus may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away," Dr Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program was quoted as saying by CNN.

“I am not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we are realistic. I do not think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear,” Ryan added.

“If you can get the day-to-day number to the lowest possible level and get as much virus out of the community as possible, then when you are open, you will tend to have less transmission or much less risk. If you reopen in the presence of a high degree of virus transmission, then that transmission may accelerate,” he said.

According to the WHO, a total of 4,170,424 number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported including 287,399 fatalities so far.