Covid-19 ‘Most Likely’ Originated from Wuhan Lab, Confirms FBI for First Times

Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019 and has since led to the deaths of nearly seven million people across the world. The FBI chief said that the Chinese government has been trying to block investigative work into the origins of the coronavirus.

New Delhi: FBI director Christopher A. Wray said Tuesday that the agency believes Covid-19 “most likely” originated in a “Chinese government-controlled lab” in Wuhan city. Speaking to FOX News, Wray said, “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident.”

“The Chinese government, seems to me, has been doing its best to try and thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, and that’s unfortunate for everybody,” he added.

He went to say that the FBI has specialists who focus on “the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like Covid, and the concerns that they (are) in the wrong hands (of) some bad guys, a hostile nation state, a terrorist, a criminal”.

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

Some studies in the past have suggested that the virus made the leap from animals to humans in Wuhan, possibly at the city’s seafood and wildlife market, reports the BBC. The market is a 40-minute drive from a world-leading virus laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which conducted research into coronaviruses. But China has denied the lab leak theory.

The FBI chief further told Fox News that the Chinese government has been trying to block investigative work into the origins of the coronavirus. Wray’s comments come after the US Department of Energy had recently assessed that the Covid-19 pandemic was likely caused by an accidental lab leak in China.

The National Intelligence Council as well as four other government agencies assess at “low confidence” that Covid-19 originated as a result of natural transmission from an infected animal, but the CIA and other government agencies remain undecided.

On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that President Joe Biden supports “a whole-of-government effort” to discover how Covid began.

But he added that US still lacks a clear consensus as to what happened.

“We’re just not there yet. If we have something that is ready to be briefed to the American people and the Congress, we will do that,” the BBC quoted Kirby as saying.

Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019 and has since led to the deaths of nearly seven million people across the world.

