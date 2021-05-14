The World health experts on Friday issued a warning that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be “far more deadly”. “We’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first,” said the World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Also Read - With 500 ICU Bed Facility, Delhi's Iconic Ram Leela Maidan Turns Into COVID Care Centre

Japan has extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped.

In Japan where the coronavirus state of emergency took in another three regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics, while campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be cancelled.

With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, Hiroshima, Okayama and northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon, will now join them.

The move to combat a fourth wave putting Japan’s medical system under strain comes with public opinion firmly opposed to holding the Games this summer.

Kenji Utsunomiya, once candidate for Tokyo governor, urged Games organisers to “prioritise life” over ceremony as he submitted the petition to capital authorities.

The pandemic has killed at least 3,346,813 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP tally of official data.

(With AFP Inputs)