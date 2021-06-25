New Delhi: The Philippines’ food and drug agency on Friday said it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech — Covaxin, reports news agency Reuters. Also Read - Benigno Aquino III, Ex-Philippine President Who Fought Corruption And Stood Up to China, Dies at 61

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.