New Delhi: At a time when the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, China on Sunday said that a political virus is spreading in the US which is keen to take every chance to attack and discredit China.

Addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that pointing fingers at others at this time of coronavirus will only damaging one's own reputation.

“Self-conceit and blame-shifting instead of helping any country solve this problem will only hurt other countries’ legitimate rights and interests,” Wang said.

He said any lawsuits brought against China over the COVID-19 have zero factual basis in law or international precedence.

“To our regret, in addition to the raging of the new coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the US which is to take every chance to attack and discredit China,” Wang said.

At the news conference, he said that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had reached out to assist other governments in need.

“Some US politicians, heedless of basic facts, have fabricated too many lies and plotted too many conspiracies,” Wang said.

He further added that the COVID-19 drives home once again that no country, no matter how strong it is, can insulate itself from a global challenge. “The disaster wrecks havoc watching from an apparently safe distance and sitting idle will eventually backfire,” Wang added.

The Chinese FM expressed confidence that the economy of his country post coronavirus will emerge stronger and resilient and the people will be united once again.

“The world will not be same again and China will not stop moving forward. The COVID-19 has been an all around test on Chinese social system and governance capacity. China stood the test, displayed its national strength and shown itself to be a responsible major country,” he added.