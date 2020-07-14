New Delhi: As the overall number of global COVID-19 cases headed towards 13 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the situation was actually ‘getting worse’. Also Read - Indian Boxing Team Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Speaking at a virtual briefing, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said,"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one."

"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go – it is going to get worse and worse and worse", news agency Reuters quoted him saying.

He also asserted that there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future … There is a lot to be concerned about.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,245,158 and 134,764, respectively. Brazil came in the second place with 1,839,850 infections and 71,469 deaths. India is at the third position with over 8.7 lakh cases and 23, 174 deaths.