New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases is touching a new high every single day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned against complacency and said that the pandemic situation was worsening worldwide. A total of seven million people have been infected around the globe since the outbreak emerged in China's Wuhan last year. Reports claimed that more than 403,000 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus across the globe.

At a virtual news conference in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the rising number of infections in US. He reiterated that globally situation is worsening. "More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported — the most in a single day so far. Almost 75 percent of Sunday's cases came from 10 countries — mostly in the Americas and South Asia", Tedros stated.

Referring to the protests against the racial discrimination across the United States and beyond, the United Nations' health agency requested protesters to wear a mask and keep at least one metre distance from others.

“WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely. As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest. Stay home if you are sick and contact a health care provider”, the WHO Chief said.