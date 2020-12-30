Pharma major AstraZeneca, today, said that the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by scientists at the University of Oxford has been approved for emergency use in the UK. Also Read - 10 in Uttar Pradesh Test Positive For New UK Mutant Coronavirus Strain, Officials on Alert

As per reports, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRC) has given authorization for an emergency supply of Oxford COVID vaccine for the active immunization of individuals 18 years or older.

The Oxford vaccine is economical as compared to other vaccines and it can be stored, transported, and can be kept at normal refrigerator temperature (two-eight degrees Celsius/ 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings, AstraZeneca said.

As per the BBC, Oxford-AstraZeneca is cheap and easy for mass production. Priority groups for immunisation – including the elderly, care home residents and health and care workers – have already been identified. The new vaccine approval comes after Public Health England said the country was facing “unprecedented” levels of infections, and health officials in parts of Wales, Scotland and the south of England voiced concerns about the increasing pressure on the NHS.