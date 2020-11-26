The United States of America recorded more than 2000 deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, highest in last 6 months, reports AFP quoting Johns Hopkins University. With this, the death toll of the country due to Covid-19 has reached 2,59,925, CNN reported. The US also reported 172,935 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to JHU. The nationwide totals now stand at 12,591,163 confirmed cases. Also Read - Significant Progress Made in Covid-19 Vaccine Development, Says US President Elect Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden, on Wednesday, said that his administration will put a system in place to get the entire country immunized, whenever the vaccine comes. However, he further added that the process will take time.

"There's been significant record-breaking progress made recently in developing a vaccine & several of these vaccines look extraordinarily effective. It happens to be on track for the first immunisation to begin by late December-early January," Joe Biden said.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University, on the other hand, have acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement describing the error on Wednesday came days after the company and the university described the shots as “highly effective” and made no mention of why some study participants didn’t receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected.

In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses. In the low-dose group, AstraZeneca said, the vaccine appeared to be 90 per cent effective. In the group that got two full doses, the vaccine appeared to be 62 per cent effective. Combined, the drugmakers said the vaccine appeared to be 70 per cent effective.

But the way in which the results were arrived at and reported by the companies has led to pointed questions from experts.