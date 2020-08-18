New Delhi: The world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week during an online meeting with government officials. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Starts Production of Sputnik V, to be Rolled Out by End of August

Proving all the timelines and predictions by the scientists across the world wrong, Gamaleya Institute has created Sputnik V in much lesser time than what it takes.

When Sputnik News Agency asked Gamaleya institute Deputy Research Director, Denis Logunov and asked him how the research institute could come up with a vaccine in such a short period of time, he said that it would be wrong to say that they've managed to create a vaccine from scratch in a short time.

“Four decades have passed since adenoviral vector technology was introduced into practice. Over these four decades, a technological platform was created that has been tested on tens of thousands of people, both on the basis of the 5th and the 26th serotype vector. Since 2015, more than 3,000 people have been vaccinated with adenoviral vector-based vaccines developed at the Gamaleya Centre. Therefore, it was not a 5-month effort in any way, but work over several decades”, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center has stated that Russia has planned to produce at least five million doses of the vaccine a month from December through January.