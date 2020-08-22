New Delhi: EpiVacCorona, second Russian COVID-19 vaccine developed by the country’s Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology appears to be safe in early tests in humans, said reports. Also Read - Hotels Will Reopen in Delhi as per SOPs Issued by Centre: Satyendar Jain

Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing claimed that EpiVacCorona produced no side effects in the volunteers who received the first shot of the vaccine. The agency added that clinical trials of the "EpiVacCorona" vaccine will be completed in September.

"All inoculated volunteers are feeling well. To date, the first vaccination was administered to 57 volunteers, while 43 received placebo," the agency said in a statement, adding that no side effects were observed in the volunteers who received the vaccine.

According to a report in TASS news agency which quoted the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the vaccine elicits an immune response after double administration with the interval of 14-21 days. So far, just one volunteer has been inoculated twice, said the report.

This comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country has developed the first vaccine– Sputnik V, offering “sustainable immunity” against the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. He had also informed that said that one of his daughters was inoculated with new Russian coronavirus vaccine. “One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin had said.

If reports are to be believed, Russia is planning a large-scale trial of its “Sputnik V” vaccine involving 40,000 people.

(With agency inputs)