New Delhi: Johnson & Johnson said it has temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, it said.

Earlier reports had claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Johnson & Johnson produced a strong immune response against novel coronavirus in early-to-mid stage clinical trials.