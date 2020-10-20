New Delhi: China’s Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in a late-stage clinical trial in Brazil, preliminary results showed. Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute, one of Brazil’s leading biomedical research centers, which is carrying out the Phase III tests, said the two-dose vaccine, called CoronaVac, proved to be safe in a trial so far involving 9,000 volunteers. Also Read - International Flights: Now Fly Directly to London From This Indian City | Booking, Travel Details Here

Quoting the institute authorities, news agency Reuters reported that there were no severe adverse reactions to the vaccine, with 20% of the volunteers reporting mild pain from the injection while 15% reported headaches after the first dose, dropping to 10% for the second. Less than 5% reported nausea or tiredness, and even less had muscle aches.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had informed 44 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, with another 154 in development.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 40.3 million, while the deaths have soared to 1,117,430. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 40,333,146, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.