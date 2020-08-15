COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia has started manufacturing Sputnik V–its new vaccine for COVID-19, said reports. The country has said that Sputnik V, world’s first registered vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, will be rolled out by the end of August. However, some scientists fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety. Also Read - After Natasha Suri, Sister Rupali Suri Tests COVID-19 Positive, Under Home-Quarantined

The development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country has developed the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. Also Read - India COVID Update: Over 65000 Cases, 996 Deaths Within 24 Hours; Total Infections Rise to 25.26 Lakh | Top Points

He had also claimed that one of his daughters was inoculated with new Russian coronavirus vaccine. “One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin had said. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 in Punjab: Night Curfew, From 9 PM to 5 AM, Extended to All Cities in State

Meanwhile, Russia’s state-controlled media outlet Sputnik has said that Indian companies have sought to know technical details of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of Sputnik V.

“Indian companies have asked the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to provide the technical details of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine”, the Russian government mouthpiece reportedly said.

Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Speaking to Economic Times, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, asserted,”We have seen great interest from Indian pharmaceutical producers in the Russian vaccine and are now in talks with them about potential cooperation and production of Sputnik V in India.”