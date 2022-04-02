New Delhi: The World Health Organisation in its latest report on Saturday said a new Covid variant has been detected in the UK and added that the new variant, called XE, may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19.Also Read - COVID in UK at Record Levels With Almost 5 Million Infected, Latest Surge Driven by Omicron Variant

How XE more dangerous than Omicron: The WHO further added that the new mutation XE appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. Saying that early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, the global health body added that this finding requires further confirmation.

According to WHO, XE is a recombinant which is mutation of BA'1 and BA.2 Omicron strains. These recombinant mutations emerge when a patient is infected by multiple variants of coronavirus. UK experts said in British Medical Journal that the variants mix up their genetic material during replication and form a new mutation.

The development comes at a time when the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week.

Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

Notably, the latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the UK.

Hospitalisations and death rates are rising, although the number of people dying with COVID is still relatively low compared with earlier this year. Nonetheless, the latest estimates suggest that the steep climb in new infections since late February, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, continued well into March.

In a statement, Britain’s health agency said that the new variant XE was first detected on January 19 and 637 cases of the new variant have been reported yet.