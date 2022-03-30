Owing to a massive surge in the covid cases, China has locked down Shanghai to contain the spread of the virus. The omicron outbreak has caused the country’s biggest wave of disease since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in 2019. China logged more than 70,000 domestic Covid-19 cases in March, the National Health Commission said, the largest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.Also Read - Is India at Verge of Another COVID Wave? Here's What We Know So Far

"Epidemiologists said that such a rapid increase in cases in this short time frame indicates the difficulty of quashing this wave quickly and returning the country to a state of zero-Covid as has been the case with previous waves," a report in the state-run Global Times said.

Top Updates: