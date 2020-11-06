New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that Coronavirus can be defeated with Science and comprehensive, evidence-based approach, but warned that the world must prepare for the next pandemic. The Health body said that countries must keep critical health goals a priority and must not be lax on that front even after defeating the deadly virus. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic Will Remain a Watershed Moment in History: PM Narendra Modi

A draft resolution is also being considered by the World Health Assembly (WHA) to take care of future emergencies like COVID-19, which took the world by surprise. The draft will strengthen preparedness for health emergencies and will be in compliance with the International Health Regulations (2005), the WHO has outlined. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir goes into self-isolation after a COVID-19 positive case at home

“Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach. For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results,” India Today quoted WHO as saying. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Bans Firecrackers This Diwali, CM Cites Covid

“This resolution calls on the global health community to ensure that all countries are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of Covid-19 and other dangerous infectious diseases.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. It reminds us why WHO’s ‘triple billion’ targets are so important, and why countries must pursue them with even more determination, collaboration and innovation,” it added.