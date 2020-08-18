New Delhi: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Nepal government on Tuesday imposed complete lockdown in Kathmandu valley. The lockdown order comes into effect from midnight today and will be in place till August 26. Also Read - Beware of These Post-COVID-19 Complications

Apart from this, several other local units across the country have started imposing and extending complete lockdown as those areas reported a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Local administration imposes prohibitory order in Kathmandu valley till 26th August in the wake of the rise in #COVID19 cases here. The order comes into effect from midnight today: Local Administration of Kathmandu Valley, Nepal
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

The local administration on Sunday imposed prohibitory order in Ratnanagar, Khairahani, Rapti and Kalika municipalities and Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality.

Issuing guidelines, the government said that the security personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force will ensure effective implementation of the prohibitory order.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 infections crossed 28,000 after more than 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day across the country. The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 205 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

With seven more coronavirus related deaths confirmed by the ministry on Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 114.