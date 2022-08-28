New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the COVID pandemic was not over even as nearly 14,000 or 15,000 people died every week due to the infection. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead COVID, stressed on the increase of the recent COVID deaths and listed out few factors due to the rise in fatality cases.Also Read - New Weapon Against Covid: Indian-American Researchers Develop Durable Coating That Keeps Killing The Virus For 6 Months

“We need a reality check. We really need to take stock of where we are. We should not be in a position with 14,000 or 15,000 people dying every week. We just shouldn’t,” Maria Van Kerkhove said.

2 factors why COVID deaths on rise again

Maria Van Kerkhove said an increase in the infection transmissibility means more hospitalisation. The WHO official explained how this in correlated to COVID deaths. “Increased transmissibility obviously means more hospitalisation but till now, it hasn’t been proven that BA.5 can cause more severe diseases than other subvariants. And it is complicated three years into this pandemic when testing is reduced and sequencing is reduced, and that reduces our ability to analyze (the variants) as we don’t have the data that we need,” Maria Van Kerkhove said. Another key factor which may push fatality rate is due to low rate of vaccination across the world. Van Kerkhove said a large number of the population are yet to receive the primary dose of COVID vaccine and this will be the driving force of mortality rate. The WHO had time and again stressed on the need of vaccination to fight the coronavirus disease.

What WHO said on COVID cases spike

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cases were on the rise in 110 countries, mostly driven by the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. “This pandemic is changing, but it’s not over,” Tedros said.

He said the ability to track COVID-19′s genetic evolution was “under threat” as countries relaxed surveillance and genetic sequencing efforts, warning that would make it more difficult to catch emerging and potentially dangerous new variants.

The WHO chief called for countries to immunize their most vulnerable populations, including health workers and people over 60, saying that hundreds of millions remain unvaccinated and at risk of severe disease and death.

Tedros said that while more than 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, the average immunization rate in poor countries is about 13%.

“If rich countries are vaccinating children from as young as 6 months old and planning to do further rounds of vaccination, it is incomprehensible to suggest that lower-income countries should not vaccinate and boost their most at risk (people),” he said.