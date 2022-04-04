New Delhi: As China logged 13,000 new COVID infections, a new subtype of Omicron variant was reported in the country. This new subtype of Omicron variant was reported in a city less than 70 kms from Shanghai. This subtype is believed to have been evolved from the BA.1.1 strain of the Omicron variant, according to a report in Global Times.Also Read - WHO Suspends Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Through United Nations' Agencies

The report stated that the subtype has no connection to the other coronavirus that is causing a spike in COVID cases in China. COVID cases in Shanghai, China’s largest city, are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian zero tolerance approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions. Health officials on Sunday reported 438 confirmed cases over the previous 24 hours, along with 7,788 asymptomatic ones. Both figures were up slightly from the day before, while the northeastern province of Jilin posted a combined 4,455 cases Sunday, also marking an increase from Saturday.

New subtype found in China – Is it related to new mutant strain XE

The new subtype found in China is not related to the new COVID-19 mutant ‘XE’ of the Omicron variant warned by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The COVID mutant ‘XE’ is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants. The WHO stated that the new COVID mutant strain XE as indicated by early studies showed that its growth rate advantage is 10 per cent as compared to BA.2.

However, it is yet too early to determine if the new subtype found in China is more infectious or contagious than the other strains of Omicron. We know that this new subtype has evolved from BA.1.1 strain of the Omicron variant.

COVID surge in China: Do we need to worry

Even as experts around the world are worried about a fourth COVID wave, all eyes are on China which has seen a sudden rise in novel coronavirus cases. While small by the standards of some countries, the daily increases are some of the largest since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Despite the spike in infections, China has recorded no new COVID-19 deaths since March 20, when two were added for a total 4,638. China’s vaccination rate is above 87 per cent – although significantly lower among seniors – and omicron is known to be more infectious while the illness it brings on is typically more mild than with the earlier delta variant.

