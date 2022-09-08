New Delhi: COVID cases have declined in several countries but the pandemic was not over, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. In its latest weekly bulletin, the WHO said one person is dying in every 44 seconds due to the novel coronavirus even as it warned people to not be complacent.Also Read - China's Quake-Hit Sichuan Province Bans Entry Of Unauthorised People, Orders Daily Covd Tests For Survivors

The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths — a 5 per cent drop. This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing.

The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will, he said. He added that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80 per cent since February, one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.

In its pandemic report, WHO said COVID-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, noted that the virus has not yet settled into a seasonal pattern and that its continued evolution will require constant surveillance and possible tweaks to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

WHO on monkeypox cases

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Some countries in the Americas continue to report increasing numbers of monkeypox cases, and in some there is likely to be under-reporting due to stigma and discrimination, or a lack of information for those who need it most.”

“Now to monkeypox, where we are continuing to see a downward trend in Europe. While reported cases from the Americas also declined last week, it’s harder to draw firm conclusions about the epidemic in that region.”

“A downward trend can be the most dangerous time, if it opens the door to complacency. WHO continues to recommend that all countries persist with a tailored combination of public health measures, testing, research & targeted vaccination, where vaccine are available,” Ghebreyesus said.