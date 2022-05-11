Covid Rules Lifted: Amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, the European Union on Wednesday said that the usage of masks would no longer be mandatory at the airports and on planes starting next week. The Aviation Safety Agency of the European Union also informed that it hopes the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalization of air travel” for passengers and crews.Also Read - New Zealand to Open International Borders Fully to Visitors from July End

The new guideline "takes account of the latest developments in the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the accompanying lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries," the two agencies said in a joint statement.

"Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said. "And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby."

Here are some of the important takeaways from the order