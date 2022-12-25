China To Stop Publishing Daily Figures As Fresh COVID Surge Wreaks Havoc

The National Health Commission for the past three years or so has published daily COVID-19 case figures for the country.

As many as 250 Million people were infected with Covid-19 in just 20 days in China.

China's National Health Commission has decided to not release the daily COVID figures. It will no longer release such data from Sunday, said the Commission.

“Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the NHC said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.

China Sees Huge Surge In COVID Cases

Nearly 37 million (3.7 crore) people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The report was citing estimates from the Chinese government’s top health authority. It adds that about 24.8 crore people are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December. This would make the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest.

