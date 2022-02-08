New Delhi:Also Read - New Antibody By Chinese Researchers May Neutralise Omicron

New Delhi: A descendant of the Omicron variant, which scientists call BA.2 variant, is expected to be “more detectable” as it is more transmissible, World Health Organisation (WHO)’s technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said. Kerkhove said there is no definite proof that this version of the coronavirus is more severe than the orginal version of the Omicron.

Since mid-November, more than three dozen countries have uploaded nearly 15,000 genetic sequences of BA.2 to GISAID, a global platform for sharing coronavirus data.

The latest variant of COVID-19 called Omicron, which is also referred to as B.1.1.529, has three main substrains, BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Up until now, it has been BA.1 that has been dominating with the WHO estimating it makes up a large majority of all Omicron cases. However, in some places, the BA.2 has reportedly begun to spread faster.

Earlier, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) said an infectious sub-variant of Omicron BA.2 lineage has been detected in a considerable fraction in India. “BA.2 lineage is a substantial fraction in India and S-gene dropout-based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives. Tests suitable for PCR-based screening applicable to all Omicron lineages have been approved for use”, said the genomics consortium in its bulletin.

Last week, the World Health Organization said that 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the Omicron variant was first identified 10 weeks ago – amounting to more than in all of 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many countries easing their restrictive measures amid public fatigue about them, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus cautioned that omicron should not be underestimated even though it has shown to bring less severe illness than earlier variants – and cited “a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world.”

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines – and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity – preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” he told a regular WHO briefing on the pandemic.

(With inputs from Agencies)