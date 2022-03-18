Geneva: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the world, a World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson on Friday said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data. Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic’s end, Margaret Harris said it was “far from over”, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Writes to States, UTs Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Southeast Asia, Europe

"We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.

COVID-19 Cases Increased By 8% in Past Week

In the past week, WHO has recorded an 8 per cent increase in detection of COVID-19 cases, with more than 11 million positive test results.

“These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg”, UN news quoted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus as saying, who warned that when cases tick up, so do deaths.

Gebreyesus cautioned that the continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted, but that there are ‘unacceptably high’ levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations.

“Each country is facing a different situation with different challenges, but the pandemic is not over”, he reiterated.

COVID-19 Virus Still ‘Very Fit’

Meanwhile, in the same UN news report, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme clarified that the COVID-19 virus has not ‘settled down’ into a purely seasonal or predictable pattern yet.

“So, the idea that ‘we are through with it’ in the northern hemisphere and now we have to wait until next winter, I think (for example) when we look at increasing rates in the UK, we need to be very vigilant and cautious with this”, he said.

As per the report, the expert added that the virus is still ‘very fit’ and it’s moving around easily and in the context of waning immunity and “vaccines not acting perfectly against infection, the virus will likely continue to echo around the world.”

“It will be high in some parts sometimes and then move and be higher again, it will move to another area where immunity is waning. The virus will pick up pockets of susceptibility, and we will survive on those pockets for months until another pocket opens,” Dr Ryan said.

“This is how viruses work. They establish themselves in a community and they will move quickly to the next community that’s unprotected”, he further explained saying that experts have seen similar patterns with the polio virus.

New variants can emerge

Quoting WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN News reported that a combination of factors are fuelling the increase of cases worldwide, beginning with a more transmissible variant.

“We still have Omicron which is transmitting at a very intense level around the world. We have sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible, and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date”, Dr Kerkhove warned.

The experst informed that in the last 30 days of more than 400,000 sequences sampled, 99.9% are Omicron, and 75% correspond to the BA.2 variant. “We do not see an increase in severity with BA.2. However, with huge numbers of cases you will see increase hospitalisations and we have seen this in country after country”, she noted.

Like WHO director General, Dr Kerkhove also pointed out that another factor influencing the increase of numbers is the lifting of public health and social measures. “Lifting of the use of masks, lifting of physical distancing, lifting of restrictions limiting people’s movement, this provides the virus an opportunity to spread”, she cautioned.