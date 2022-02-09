New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the COVID pandemic is far from over while stressing the need for vaccination. In a recent press briefing, WHO technical lead of COVID-19 response Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and the next variant of the virus will be more “transmissible” or infectious than Omicron.Also Read - Delhi University To Reopen From Feb 17 For Offline Classes After Demonstration By Students

“Omicron will not be the last variant you will hear us talking about. The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating. The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe,” Kerkhove said. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lifts Night Curfew As Covid Cases Dip | Guidelines Here

Kerkhove said the future COVID variants could easily evade immunity and “vaccines may be less effective” in fighting the new version of the coronavirus. She, however, stressed on practicing social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - World Records 500,000 COVID Deaths Since Omicron, WHO Says 'Beyond Tragic'

“We know that physical distancing works in terms of reducing the spread. We know that wearing masks actually prevent spread or reduces the opportunity to spread from one person to another,” Kekhove said.