Covid Rules Relaxed For Indians Coming to This Country. New Guidelines Here

Beijing: China has relaxed pre-departure Covid-19 protocols for Indians coming to the country, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi announced recently. The development comes days after Beijing trimmed the

कोविड19

Beijing: China has relaxed pre-departure Covid-19 protocols for Indians coming to the country, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi announced recently. The development comes days after Beijing trimmed the quarantine time for inbound travellers and scrapped curbs on international flights, as it began to ease its stringent Zero-Covid policy.

‘Indian passengers travelling to China only need to take one nucleic acid (RT-PCR) test within 48 hours before boarding the flight to China, and apply for Green Health Code with a negative certificate,” the Chinese embassy announced, adding that the new rule will come into effect from Monday.

“Passengers travelling to China can choose any place in India or in transit according to their itinerary, within 48 hours before boarding the flight to China, and apply for Green Health Code from the Embassy or Consulate where the test will be conducted. The airline will check passengers with a valid Green Health Code and will not check the place of issue”, it stated further.

“No extra requirements for passengers with a history of Covid-19 infection, close contact, suspected symptoms, and PCR test results showing Presumptive Positive and Equivocal results. All passengers can apply for Green Health Code with one Negative nucleic acid (RT-PCR) test result within 48 hours before departure,” the Chinese embassy added.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, China has adjusted quarantine requirements for close contacts of confirmed cases from seven days of centralised quarantine plus three days of health observation at home to five days of quarantine plus three days of observation.

“No ‘circuit breaker’ on overseas inbound flights to China upon detecting positive cases on board”, a state-run media organisation had tweeted on Friday.

Under the “circuit breaker” policy, Chinese aviation officials arbitrarily suspend international flights for a prolonged period if any passengers tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.

There were no direct flights between China and India for over two years, prompting people travelling between the two countries to fly through the third-country routes.

(With agency inputs)