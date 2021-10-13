New Delhi: International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Wednesday talked about COVID third wave and said the risk still remains high in India even as the country has achieved 50 per cent vaccination target.Also Read - Maharashtra College Reopening News: Classes to Resume in Offline Mode From Oct 20 For Fully Vaccinated Students | Check Guidelines Here

Speaking to NDTV, Gita Gopinath said that with 50 per cent vaccination, India is high in confidence, especially in the backdrop of many nations failing to meet the 40 per cent target. Also Read - Landmark 100 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses To Be Administered Next Week in India: Report

Giving further details, the IMF chief economist said that the target was to get 40 per cent of population of every country vaccinated by the end of this year and added that several countries haven’t achieved that. Also Read - Karnataka: Special Pooja At All Govt Controlled Temples on Vijayadashami Against COVID-19

It must be noted that India has so far administered around 96.7 crore vaccine doses and is expected to cross the landmark of one billion, or 100 crore, next week. So far, over 73 per cent adults have received at least one dose, and around 30 per cent have been given both doses.

“With such a large population, you (India) already have your 50 per cent vaccinated that gives you confidence. But the risk that there could be a third wave remains,” said Ms Gopinath, who earlier said a good vaccination rate is also helpful for the economy.

Comparing the vaccination plan of India with that of the US, Gopinath said there is a vaccine hesitancy in the US and that is having a spin-off effect on the economy.

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India’s COVID-19 vaccination will cross the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days and added that the country will produce over 28 crore doses in October as it continues to ramp up its supply.

Giving further details, Mandaviya said that nearly 73 percent of the eligible population has received a single dose of vaccine and around 29 percent both doses.

“Of the 28 crore doses to be available this month, up from more than 22 crore in September, nearly 22 crore will be Covishield and six crore will be Covaxin. Also, nearly 60 lakh DNA jabs will be produced,” he said.