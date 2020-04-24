New Delhi: A new dermatology report may have discovered the latest indication of coronavirus infection – purple-blue, swollen toes, that look like the person has frostbites or pernio. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami Govt Announces Complete Lockdown in These Cities From April 26; Here's What Will Remain Open And What Won't

Gaining popular momentum as 'COVID Toes', this symptom typically appears when a person gets infected by the deadly virus, dermatologists in America and Europe said. These frostbite-like signs may appear even if the person is otherwise is asymptomatic.

The symptom was first reported by some dermatologists in Italy who spotted inflammation on toes and feet of coronavirus patients, along with discolouration of their organ.

While the corelation of the frsotbite-like inflammation with the COVID-19 infection is still a hot debate on social media platforms, the symptom is most likely to be found in younger kids who get infected by the deadly virus.

The COVID Toes are disproportionately present in children and teenagers, who may otherwise test negative at the early stage of the infection, a Forbes report stated. In most cases, they are painful to touch and may even have a burning sensation.

As a result, although the inflammation may appear atypical at first, it may eventually evolve into one of the key indicators of COVID-19. So, if one spots such signs on their body, it is suggested to self-isolate themselves, head to the nearest hospital and get tested for coronavirus.