New Delhi: 12 days before the November 3 elections, Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden take part in their final debate with a microphone muzzle setup to cut off interruptions, which has been criticised by the US President as “unfair”. Also Read - US Woman's Obituary Says In Lieu Of Flowers ‘Do Not Vote For Trump’

Trump’s constant interruptions during the debate last month led the Commission on Presidential Debates to announce that the microphones of the person who does not have the floor will be muted. Also Read - US Presidential Debate 2020 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Donald Trump-Joe Biden Final Round of Faceoff | Check Details