New Delhi: The testing of COVID vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford has now been resumed following a brief halt due to a serious adverse reaction witnessed in a participant in the UK.

"Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so," pharma giant AstraZeneca said in a statement.

More details will be added to the story.