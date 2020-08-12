New Delhi: After Russia announced the first COVID-19 vaccine of the world, the Trump administration announced it has reached a deal with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The US government will buy these 100 million doses in 1.5 billion dollars and distribute and use them as part of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign. Also Read - Children 'Essentially Immune' From COVID-19: US President Donald Trump in His Latest Claim

The Moderna vaccine, mRNA-1273, is at the advanced stage of the clinical trial which commenced on July 27.

Before the US, the Swiss federal government had made a deal with Moderna to supply Switzerland with 4.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if the US biotech firm successfully develops one.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 28 COVID-19 vaccines in the human trial. Apart from Moderna, the US government has also reached a deal with Pfizer in July to produce 100 million doses of its vaccine. In August, it reached a similar deal for 100 million doses with Janssen, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arm, for its vaccine candidate. It has other deals with GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Novavax and AstraZeneca, reported CNN.