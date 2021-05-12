Washington: Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have recently opened to the world that they are going to part ways after 27 years of marriage. Both of them have been involved in philanthropic activities across the globe under the banner of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, they have maintained that both of them will continue work together in their philanthropic activities even after divorce. According to a report by CNN, the philanthropic world, however, will continue to be impacted by Melinda’s efforts. The report also highlighted the domains that could be key to her area of work after parting ways from Bill Gates. Also Read - Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce Update: Talks Began in 2019 About 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage

Women Empowerment: Very vocal about the disparity between men and women, Melinda has been working for women empowerment from her young life and she has launched her investment company Pivotal Ventures in 2015 to address the structural inequality between men and women. After divorce, she will continue to work for women empowerment.

COVID-19 Vaccine: At this time of coronavirus crisis which has taken a toll on millions of lives across the world, Melinda believes that the crisis can end only when all get vaccinated properly. She has also emphasized that everyone should get this vaccine. Hence, Melinda is expected to work for vaccination programmes in various parts of the world when she enters another phase of life alone.

Charity and Mental Health: She will continue to do her charitable work and her association with several mental health programmes will also continue. In the past, she was associated with initiatives such as ‘Sound It Out’ and The Upswing Fund for Adolescent Mental Health,’ that was launched last year.