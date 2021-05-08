Washington: Revising its public guidelines on COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that SARS-CoV-2– which causes Coronavirus infection– is airborne. In its guidelines, CDC acknowledged that people can get infected with COVID-19 by inhaling infectious respiratory fluids. Also Read - LANCET Research Establishes, Coronavirus Is Airborne | Latest Video

“Inhalation of air carrying very small fine droplets and aerosol particles that contain infectious virus. Risk of transmission is greatest within three to six feet of an infectious source where the concentration of these very fine droplets and particles is greatest,” reports quoted the agency as saying in its guidelines.

The CDC then warned that people can get COVID even if they are six feet farther from the source of infection in certain conditions especially indoors.

“These transmission events have involved the presence of an infectious person exhaling virus indoors for an extended time (more than 15 minutes and in some cases hours) leading to virus concentrations in the air space sufficient to transmit infections to people more than 6 feet away, and in some cases to people who have passed through that space soon after the infectious person left,” the guidelines stated.

All said, the ways to prevent COVID-19 infection still remain the same i.e. use of face masks (double-masking for better protection), hand hygiene, and social distancing.

This comes weeks after a new assessment published in The Lancet journal said, “There is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through the air.” The analysis by six experts from the UK, the US and Canada said public health measures that fail to treat the virus as predominantly airborne leave people unprotected and allow the virus to spread.

Although some studies in the past have suggested that COVID-19 may spread through air, overall scientific literature on the subject has been inconclusive. In July last year, over 200 scientists from 32 nations wrote to the WHO, saying there is evidence that the coronavirus is airborne, and even smaller particles can infect people.