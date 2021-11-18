Moscow: The Russian vaccine against COVID-19, called CoviVac, is suitable as a booster dose for people who initially received other vaccines, said Aydar Ishmukhametov, the head of the Chumakov research center.Also Read - India Exported More Than 65 Million Vaccine Doses To Nearly 100 Countries: PM Modi At Global Pharma Summit

"We believe that … for the formation of immunity, it is quite possible to combine vaccines on different platforms," Ishmukhametov said on Thursday at the online meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"And this is currently confirmed by international approaches," he added.

What is CoviVac?

CoviVac is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chumakov Centre.

It was approved for use in Russia in February 2021, being the third COVID-19 vaccine to get approval in the country.

The CoviVac shot is given in two doses, 14 days apart.

As an inactivated vaccine, CoviVac uses a more traditional technology that is similar to the inactivated polio vaccine.

Russia has registered five coronavirus vaccines so far, including Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light and EpiVacCorona-N.