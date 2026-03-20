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Cowards, Paper Tigers: Trump vents ire on NATO allies for denial of help over Strait of Hormuz

‘Cowards, Paper Tigers’: Trump vents ire on NATO allies for denial of help over Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump, in a lengthy social media post, delivered a scathing rebuke to NATO member states.

Trump’s remarks came as several countries responded cautiously or declined his call.

New Delhi: Amidst the global uproar over soaring oil prices, US President Donald Trump has vented his frustration regarding the “Hormuz failure” upon allied nations. He issued a statement about NATO allies that is being construed as an angry, furious reaction and an inappropriate rant.

Rift between US and NATO

Donald Trump, in a lengthy social media post, delivered a scathing rebuke to NATO member states. Trump stated in no uncertain terms that, without the United States, NATO holds no real standing. He subjected these allied nations to such harsh criticism that the rift between the U.S. and European countries is now widely considered destined to widen further.

What Did Trump Call NATO?

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”.

Trump’s remarks came as several countries responded cautiously or declined his call to deploy warships to escort merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump alleged that when the United States and Israel joined forces to wage a campaign to bring a nuclear-capable Iran to its knees, these NATO nations simply cowered on the sidelines.

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When Trump imposed tariff

Trump had previously sought military assistance from his allied nations; he wanted NATO countries to deploy their naval forces and fighter jets to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s explicit demand was that NATO member states collectively share the responsibility for safeguarding this vital maritime route, thereby allowing oil tankers to pass through without fear. However, Trump forgot that he had already alienated his allies during the tariff war.

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