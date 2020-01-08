New Delhi: As social media was abuzz with theories that the Ukranian plane crash was not an accident, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against speculations. An act of terror is ruled out at present, though the plane was a new one and was reportedly checked a few days ago. Many have pointed at the video of the crash that went viral to hammer home the fact that it doesn’t look like an accident.

Ukrainian plane crash in Iran reportedly shot down – all 180 passengers killed. https://t.co/hr81jvdUvA — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) January 8, 2020

Al Hadath (Arabic newspaper in Jordan) just posted claim again that Ukrainian plane was shot down by Iranian missile. Only outlet I’ve seen reporting this. h/t @StratSentinel https://t.co/2lwrc76EKM — Steve Lookner (@lookner) January 8, 2020

According to reports, the Ukrainian Boeing 737 didn’t declare an emergency, the director-general of the Iran Civil Aviation Organisation said. The black box has been found. The Boeing was new. It had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board, said news agency AFP quoting Ukraine minister.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines aircraft came soon after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US troops. Both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said he had cut his visit to Oman short and was returning to Kyiv because of the crash.

“Our task is to establish the cause of the crash of the Boeing and provide all necessary help to the families of the victims,” Ukraine’s parliament speaker, Dmytro Razumkov, said in a Facebook statement.