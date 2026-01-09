Home

Crew-11 mission: Astronaut’s serious medical condition prompts Nasa to end space station mission early; Officials says,’ capability to diagnose…’

NASA's representatives did not specify which of Crew-11's four crew members has a medical problem or what kind of ailment the member has, citing privacy concerns for the individual in question.

NASA faced a medical emergency on the International Space Station. As a result of the severity of a crew member’s illness, NASA has decided to return the astronaut and three crewmates back to earth approximately one month earlier than was initially planned.

Why did NASA decide to bring the ISS astronaut back ahead of schedule?

NASA has, however, not named individuals, nor has it provided specific information about the illness. During a press conference held in Washington, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told reporters he, along with medical officials, decided to return the astronaut, whose identity was not disclosed, because “the capability to diagnose and treat this properly does not live on the International Space Station,” as reported by Reuters.

NASA’s representatives did not specify which of Crew-11’s four crew members has a medical problem or what kind of ailment the member has, citing privacy concerns for the individual in question. James Polk, the Chief Health and Medical Officer of NASA, indicated that “this was not an injury that occurred in the pursuit of operations,” which implies the astronaut was not injured while conducting work, Reuters reported.

What is the serious medical condition that forced NASA to end the Crew-11 mission early?

On Wednesday, NASA cancelled a planned Thursday spacewalk by two U.S. astronauts due to a “medical concern” regarding an astronaut. By midnight on Wednesday, NASA had determined that it was considering ending the astronaut’s rotation mission early.

Members of the crew consist of U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. They have been aboard the space station since launching from Florida in August and were originally scheduled to return around May this year.

For Thursday, Fincke, designated as the station commander, and Cardman, flight engineer, respectively, were scheduled to perform an approximately 6.5-hour spacewalk to install hardware outside the station. This is the first time in the 25-year history of the ISS that a mission is being ended early solely for medical reasons.

