New Delhi: On a day when both the countries are holding diplomatic talks to ease the tension on the borders in Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said that Beijing and New Delhi are 'important neighbours to each other'.

The Chinese foreign ministry also asserted that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the parties and requires joint efforts.

However, the Chinese foreign and the defence ministries said that India was responsible for the June 15 violent face-off in eastern Ladakh.

Issuing a statement, Defence Ministry Spokesman Colonel Wu Qian said the two defence ministers are negotiating on the phone. “The two sides held a second military-level meeting on June 22 to exchange in-depth views on controlling tensions and maintaining peace and stability in the border areas,” he said.

He hoped that India and China will meet each other, effectively implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries, strictly abide by the agreement reached by the two parties, and continue to properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue and negotiation at all levels.

On the other hand, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the foreign ministers of the two sides during their telephone talk on June 17 agreed to deal with this serious matter in a just way.

“The two sides will stick to the Commander level meeting consensus and cool down the situations soon as possible. The two sides will also maintain peace and tranquility of the border areas, in accordance with the agreement reached so far,” he said.

Zhao also said that a second round of Commander level meeting was held on June 22 and 23 during which the two sides agreed to take measures to de-escalate the situation and jointly promote peace and tranquility.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.