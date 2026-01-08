Crude prices in India to get cheaper? Donald Trump's Venezuela oil announcement likely to bring major relief for Indians, rates may be cut by...

Home

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made a major announcement that could bring big relief for India. On Tuesday, Trump said that Venezuela’s interim government will supply the US with 30–50 million barrels of high-quality oil that is currently under sanctions. It is important to note that this oil will be sold at market prices and the proceeds will be under the United States. As per reports, Trump has directed US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to implement this plan immediately.

The oil will be transported via storage vessels directly to US unloading docks. Soon after the announcement, the US crude oil futures fell 1.3 percent to USD 56.39 per barrel.

Is it good news for India?

India’s crude oil reserve has gone down below USD 60 per barrel for the first time since February 2021. The country meets approximately 88 percent of its crude oil demand through imports. Notably, a decline of USD 1 per barrel in crude prices reduces India’s annual oil import bill by about Rs 13,000 crore. Reports suggest that there are probable chances that crude prices could fall to USD 50 per barrel or even lower by June. This will help India reduce its import bill, on which it spends a very large amount. In the last financial year, India imported crude oil worth USD 161 billion.

Here are some of the important details:

Trump’s announcement comes days after the arrest of Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The US military arrested them in Caracas and took them to New York, where they have been charged with a federal drug trafficking conspiracy.

Donald Trump is planning to meet the representatives of major US oil companies such as Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil, along with other domestic producers at the White House on Friday.

The meeting will discuss making “significant investments” in Venezuela’s oil sector.

Venezuelan oil set to enter the market

To recall, Donald Trump had earlier said that US oil companies will invest billions of dollars to restart Venezuela’s oil production capacity. Currently, Chevron is the only US company operating in Venezuela. In the mid-2000s, Venezuela’s former president Hugo Chávez nationalized the assets of ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil.

As per Bloomberg, the quantity of oil mentioned by the US president is equivalent to about 30–50 days of Venezuela’s oil production prior to the arrest of Maduro and his wife. Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves—around 300 billion barrels. However, due to sanctions and poor infrastructure, this oil is currently not usable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.