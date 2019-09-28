New Delhi: Pakistan must continue to take sustained and verifiable action against terrorist groups to prevent future attacks and promote regional stability, a US State Department spokesperson said days after the UN Security Council approved Pakistan’s request to allow global terrorist Hafiz Saeed to access his bank accounts, an ANI report said.

The message goes out at the same time when the United States, at the global platform of the UNGA, made it clear to Pakistan that it can’t go on talking about the sufferings of Muslims in Kashmir, turning a blind eye to China.

During a special briefing at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not speaking out about the atrocities against Muslims in Uyghurs, a PTI report said.

“I would like to see the same level of concern expressed also about Muslims who are being detained in Western China, literally in concentration-like conditions. And so being concerned about the human rights of Muslims does extend more broadly than Kashmir, and you’ve seen the administration very involved here during the UN General Assembly and trying to shine a light on the horrific conditions that continue to exist for Muslims throughout China,” Wells said.

China is an all-weather friend of Pakistan and a major diplomatic and economic partner. When Imran Khan, on the sidelines of the UNGA meetings, was asked to comment on the massive crackdown on Uyghurs living in China, he refused to comment and said that Pakistan had a special relationship with China and would only raise the issue in private.

US President Donald Trump met both Narendra Modi and Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UNGA. While the US has expressed its concerns over the current situation in Kashmir, it has also sought to use the United Nations platform to build up international pressure on China over its treatment of the Uyghurs.