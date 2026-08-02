‘Current govt of India believes in freedom of speech’: What did Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen say on his India welcome in Kolkata

The Bangladesh author thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for ensuring her safety and security during her visit.

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Bangladeshi Writer Taslima Nasreen arrives at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. ANI

Kolkata: Renowned Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen has returned to Kolkata after nearly two decades away. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Nasreen reflected on her experiences under different political regimes, drawing a sharp contrast between the Left Front, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the current BJP-led administration. Expressing her joy over being back, she commended the central government for its stance on free expression and thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for ensuring her safety.

Speaking at a press conference, she said, “One government forced me to leave, another one did not allow me, and another one welcomed me. I am happy. I believe that this current government of India believes in freedom of speech.”

The Bangladesh author thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for ensuring her safety and security during her visit.

“No politics was involved in my event. I must thank CM Suvendu Adhikari because he ensured my safety and security. I am yet to decide whether I will stay in Kolkata,” she said.

Nasreen returned to Kolkata nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city in 2007 amid intense protests over her writings and memoir Dwikhondito (Split into Two), which was published in 2003. Her return marks her first public visit to the city since then.

What Taslima Nasreen said on India-Bangladesh relations?

On India-Bangladesh relations, Naseen said she hoped ties between the two countries would remain good and recalled India’s role in Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

“I hope that the relationship between the two countries will be good. We always acknowledge what India did for us in 1971. But some Pakistani jihadis are against India,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking at a felicitation event organised by the Secular Mission, the Human Rights and Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Foundation (HRBFF), and Poschimbonger Jonno, Nasreen emphasised that safeguarding a writer is synonymous with protecting freedom of speech and expression.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for providing robust security and personally welcoming her back, noting, “For this one line, I have waited for many years.”

(With inputs from ANI)