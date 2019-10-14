New Delhi: Popular K-pop artist Sulli on Monday committed suicide as she suffered from “severe depression” after years of being a target of cyber abuse, South Korean police reported.

The police said that the body of the 25-year-old artist was discovered by her manager at her home in the outskirts of Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. The cause of suicide is still being investigated.

Choi Jin-ri, who went by the stage name of Sulli, recently hosted a television show with celebrities discussing life experiences of online abuse, was the former member of the 2009 debutant K-pop band F(x), that quickly became one of world’s top-ranking K-pop girl bands. She left the band in 2015 to focus on her acting career.

With over five million followers on Instagram, Sulli said that she suspended her singing career after repeatedly struggling with online abuse and cyber-bullying. However, she resumed her work three years later featuring in K-pop singer Dean’s 2018 single ‘Dayfly’.

Having been extremely outspoken about her trauma due to online harassment, Sulli’s death sent a shockwave across K-pop family and fans. Not only that, but the K-pop singer was also a prominent activist for women’s rights.

Interestingly, she was also good friends with K-pop star Jonghyun, who took his own life at the age of 27. Sulli also paid tribute at his funeral in 2017.