New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep as super cyclone Kyarr on Tuesday moved west-northwestwards about 980 km west of Mumbai.

People residing in Yemen and Oman have already been alerted as the storm intensifies on the east coast of UAE from Tuesday to Thursday. The IMD has warned people to steer clear of beaches in the day as well as in the evening. Fisherfolk were also asked to avoid venturing into the sea for the next two days.

Following an IMD warning, the Karnataka and Goa governments had issued a red alert following which schools and colleges remained closed in the states. It must be noted that a super cyclone is a rapidly rotating storm system characterised by the spiral arrangement of thunderstorms rains, a low-pressure centre and strong winds. However, the IMD’s cyclone watch team has also assured that Kyarr is expected to subside by the end of the week. It will go from a Super Cyclone on Tuesday morning, to an ‘Extremely Severe’ storm by evening, and reduce to Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the daytime on Wednesday. It is expected to weaken further into a Severe Cyclone by Thursday and just a storm by Friday. By Saturday evening, Kyarr will probably return to being a ‘Depression’. However, sea conditions may remain ‘very rough’ with 4-6 metre high waves. Waves of 2-3 metres are also likely along the Oman Sea and Musandam coasts.

With raging wind speeds of 220-230 kmph gusting to 250 kmph, the Category-4 Cyclone Kyarr has been deemed as the strongest Arabian Sea storm in at least the last decade. The only other such storm was cyclone ‘Gonu’.