Following an IMD warning, the Karnataka and Goa governments had issued a red alert following which schools and colleges remained closed in the states. It must be noted that a super cyclone is a rapidly rotating storm system characterised by the spiral arrangement of thunderstorms rains, a low-pressure centre and strong winds.
However, the IMD’s cyclone watch team has also assured that Kyarr is expected to subside by the end of the week. It will go from a Super Cyclone on Tuesday morning, to an ‘Extremely Severe’ storm by evening, and reduce to Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in the daytime on Wednesday. It is expected to weaken further into a Severe Cyclone by Thursday and just a storm by Friday.
By Saturday evening, Kyarr will probably return to being a ‘Depression’. However, sea conditions may remain ‘very rough’ with 4-6 metre high waves. Waves of 2-3 metres are also likely along the Oman Sea and Musandam coasts.