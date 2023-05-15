Home

News

World

Cyclone Mocha Floods Myanmar After Landfall, Alert Issued in Bengal’s Coastal Areas | 10 Latest Developments

Cyclone Mocha Floods Myanmar After Landfall, Alert Issued in Bengal’s Coastal Areas | 10 Latest Developments

Cyclone Mocha Latest News Today: The Disaster Management Force personnel are keeping a watch on the sea resort towns of West Bengal while preventing tourists from going to the beach on Sunday.

Cyclone Mocha: Disaster Management Force personnel were on high alert along the coastal areas of Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district. Photo: PTI

Cyclone Mocha Latest News Today: After making landfall, cyclone Mocha has inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe on Sunday, reported The Daily Star. Part of the after-effect, several areas in Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, were flooded, while winds of up to 130 miles per hour ripped away tin roofs and brought down a communications tower. Check top 10 developments so far:

Giving details, rescue services in Myanmar said two people were killed in a landslide, while local media reported the death of a man in Myanmar after a tree fell on him, reported Al Jazeera. Myanmar’s military information office added that the cyclone had damaged houses, electrical transformers, mobile phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu and Gwa townships. Cyclone Mocha also tore roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425km (264 miles) southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon. More than 4,000 of Sittwe’s 300,000 residents were evacuated to other cities and over 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city’s highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who is volunteering in shelters in Sittwe, reported Al Jazeera. The India Meteorological Department reported that “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Mocha’ weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over Myanmar.” The IMD added that the system is continuing the weakening trend and will become a cyclonic storm during the next few hours. However, Mocha spared a densely-populated cluster of refugee camps in low-lying neighbouring Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, authorities have moved around 300,000 people to safer areas before the storm hit, Rohingya refugees inside densely-populated camps in the Cox’s Bazar in the southeast of the country hunkered down inside their ramshackle homes, reported The Daily Star. The Disaster Management Force personnel are keeping a watch on the sea resort towns of West Bengal while preventing tourists from going to the beach on Sunday. Disaster Management Force personnel were on high alert along the coastal areas of Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district and Bakkhali and Sundarbans in South 24 Parganas districts. Seven groups of NDRF personnel including divers were deployed in Digha-Mandarmani coastal areas as the sea turned choppy. Over 100 state disaster management group personnel have also been engaged in Bakkhali sea beach in South 24 Parganas district to keep an eye on the movement of tourists.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.