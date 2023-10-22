Cyclone Tej Likely To Intensify Into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Today, Details Here

Cyclone Tej: The Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to further intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm by Sunday afternoon and expected to make landfall between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) on October 25.

New Delhi: Severe Cyclonic Storm Tej, which recently intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Southwest Arabian Sea and is currently centered 330 km ESE of Yemen’s Socotra, is likely to further escalate into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm by Sunday afternoon, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also noted that the severe Cyclonic Storm is anticipated to “further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.”

“VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensifyy further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct,” IMD tweeted.

VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the… pic.twitter.com/8U0rjqlXna — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

Cyclone Tej: Landfall Between Yemen And Oman

Tej is anticipated to make landfall between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) on October 25, added IMD.

Cyclone Tej: Arabian Sea Conditions

On Saturday, IMD said that the very rough sea-to-high sea condition is prevailing in the Southwest Arabian Sea and it is highly expected to become high to phenomenal from October 21 to 23. In the western Arabian Sea, the sea conditions are very rough and are expected to prevail from October 22 to 25.

“Moderate to rough sea condition is likely to prevail in the Southwest, west-central, and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 21 and is expected to become rough to very rough on October 23,” the IMD said.

Cyclone Tej: IMD Predicts very rough sea condition along Odisha and West Bengal

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted rough to very rough sea conditions along Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts from October 24 to 26.

Cyclone Tej: IMD Issued Advisory For Fishermen

The weather department issued an advisory for fishermen and told them not to not venture into the sea and along the coasts till October 26.

The IMD classifies a system as a Cyclonic Storm when its 3-minute average maximum sustained wind speeds range from 63-88 kmph. In the same way, a severe cyclonic storm is characterized by winds between 89-117 kmph, a very severe cyclonic storm falls within the range of 118-165 kmph, and an extremely severe cyclonic storm encompasses wind speeds between 166-220 kmph. Wind speeds exceeding 221 kmph are indicative of a supercyclone.

