Dalai Lama Apologises To Boy, Family After Viral Video Row

The Dalai Lama apologised after a row erupted over a viral video where he was reportedly seen kissing a minor boy on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue".

New Delhi: The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised after he a row erupted over a viral video where he was reportedly seen kissing a minor boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue”.

An official statement released by the office of the Dalai Lama stated that the Tibetan spiritual leader “wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” the statement read.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,” the statement read further.

Dalai Lama’s viral video row

A video, which has now gone viral on social media, reportedly showed the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama planting a kiss on the lips of a child. The leader then sticks out his tongue and says, “Can you suck my tongue?”. The video triggered a major outrage on social media.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since 1959 after the Chinese military occupation of Tibet. In 1989, the Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet. He has consistently advocated policies of non-violence, even in the face of extreme aggression. He also became the first Nobel Laureate to be recognised for his concern for global environmental problems.

The spiritual leader has received over 150 awards, honorary doctorates, prizes in recognition of his “message of peace, non-violence, inter-religious understanding, universal responsibility and compassion”. He has also authored or co-authored more than 110 books.

